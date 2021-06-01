Signature Chain (SIGN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,221.00

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $2,221.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00081847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.29 or 0.01023013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.08 or 0.09756626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00091390 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.