Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

SIMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIMO stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

