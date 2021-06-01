Simple Software Solutions Reaches Market Capitalization of $359,277.92 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $359,277.92 and $257.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Simple Software Solutions

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,833,308 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

