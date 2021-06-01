Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SBGI opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In related news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,349 shares of company stock valued at $31,996,882 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Hein Park Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 502,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after buying an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

