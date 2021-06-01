Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Shares Up 1.4%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.15 and last traded at $118.15. 532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $3.5792 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXCY)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

