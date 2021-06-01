Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPQQ) shares rose 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.80. Approximately 201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Large Cap Blend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.