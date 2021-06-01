SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.33

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 47156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -748.50 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $958,946.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,220.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

