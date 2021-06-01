SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Holdings Trimmed by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of SiTime worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $304,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,953. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.66 and a beta of 0.54. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

