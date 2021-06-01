Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Commerzbank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SIXGF opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82. Sixt has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

