Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Stock Price Down 26.2%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW)’s share price traded down 26.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.45. 1,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 6,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60.

