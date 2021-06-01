Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.65. 9,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 4,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skanska AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Skanska AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.68.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

