Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s previous close.

Skeena Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.79. 408,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,613. The stock has a market capitalization of C$921.69 million and a PE ratio of -8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.26. Skeena Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.25 and a 52-week high of C$3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources will post -0.0199472 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

