SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 180,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the April 29th total of 140,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after buying an additional 443,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after buying an additional 184,708 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 104.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

