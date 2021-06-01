Smart MFG (MFG) Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Smart MFG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smart MFG has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $2,221.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

