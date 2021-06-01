Smart MFG (MFG) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 1st. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and $20,027.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00083214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.64 or 0.01033797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,669.61 or 0.10018961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00092100 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,151 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

