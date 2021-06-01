Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 279,983 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 340,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Research analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,783,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

