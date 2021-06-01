SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the April 29th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SMBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

