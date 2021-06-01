SmartMesh (SMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $435,115.00

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $435,115.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

