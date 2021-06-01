smARTOFGIVING Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 1st. Over the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. smARTOFGIVING has a total market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $3,609.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One smARTOFGIVING coin can now be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00062487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00294263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.26 or 0.00190019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.75 or 0.01000728 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading

