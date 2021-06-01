Smaugs NFT Market Cap Hits $2.87 Million (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (CURRENCY:SMG) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Smaugs NFT has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $270,333.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00295865 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00189124 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $363.32 or 0.01001490 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Smaugs NFT

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

