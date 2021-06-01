Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total value of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA opened at $254.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.68 and a 200-day moving average of $204.45.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

