SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $12.42 on Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $176,577.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $12.42 or 0.00033969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00062048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00296071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00188419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $358.99 or 0.00981687 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,618 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

