So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Shares Up 10.1%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s share price traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.79. 26,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,037,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,052.00 and a beta of 0.21.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in So-Young International by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in So-Young International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in So-Young International by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

