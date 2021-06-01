SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the April 29th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of SOBKY opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

