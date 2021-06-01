Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $40.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.99.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Soligenix Company Profile
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
