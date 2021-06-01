Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $2.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $40.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Soligenix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.99.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Soligenix will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Soligenix by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Soligenix by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Soligenix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

