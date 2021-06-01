Sologenic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $296,902.00 (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Sologenic coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sologenic has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Sologenic has a market cap of $230.42 million and approximately $296,902.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s launch date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,996,366 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

