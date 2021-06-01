Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:SAH opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.03. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,976,302.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

