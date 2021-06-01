Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.00

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 9437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

SONVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

