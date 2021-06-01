Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 5.57% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.07. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 12.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

