South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get South State alerts:

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,136,631.12. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,358 shares of company stock worth $3,352,027. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.55.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 108.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. South State’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.