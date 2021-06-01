Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.26

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.26 and traded as high as $44.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $44.20, with a volume of 16,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $394.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 155.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $825,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

