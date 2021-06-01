Spaceswap (MILK2) Hits Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the dollar. Spaceswap has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00064978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.86 or 0.00291488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00188472 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.66 or 0.01051995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

