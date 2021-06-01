SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the April 29th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SGRP opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. SPAR Group has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 33,868 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $53,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,094 shares of company stock valued at $110,167 in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

