SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Dohj LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Dohj LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,615 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dohj LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 292,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,080,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,022,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,118. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.