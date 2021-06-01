SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,583 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $17,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $498.64. The company had a trading volume of 38,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $495.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $310.16 and a 12-month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

