Spiking Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $13.89 million and $144.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00083569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00021761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.38 or 0.01020208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.64 or 0.09774243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00092082 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.