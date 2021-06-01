Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12,855.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £128.55 ($167.95) and last traded at £127.95 ($167.17), with a volume of 11533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £127 ($165.93).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPX shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a £130 ($169.85) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Shore Capital upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of £103.59 ($135.33).

The company has a fifty day moving average of £318.83 and a 200 day moving average of £164.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a GBX 84.50 ($1.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $33.50. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

