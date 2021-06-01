Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.55

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $180.55 and last traded at $180.55, with a volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.99.

SPXSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

