Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,625 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,629,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

