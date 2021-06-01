Sport and Leisure Price Tops $0.13 (SNL)

Sport and Leisure (CURRENCY:SNL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Sport and Leisure has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Sport and Leisure has a market capitalization of $88.40 million and $235,181.00 worth of Sport and Leisure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sport and Leisure coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sport and Leisure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 61.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.45 or 0.00195615 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure Profile

Sport and Leisure is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. Sport and Leisure’s total supply is 963,252,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,662,953 coins. The official website for Sport and Leisure is www.snltoken.io . Sport and Leisure’s official Twitter account is @snltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Sport AND Leisure offers an open-source blockchain ecosystem platform to record all participants' interactions in the community as well as participants' transactions in different scenarios, such as IP asset trading promotion, gaming and entertainment using the decentralized account. SNL is a major component of the ecosystem on the All SnL Token Platform. SNL is a digitally encrypted virtual currency based on blockchain and smart contract technology that is tailored to sporting contents, community-based incentives and spending on different scenarios. SNL is a nonrefundable functional utility token that will be used as the unit of exchange (e.g. for smart contracts and trade of digital assets) between participants on the All SnL Token Platform on the All SnL Token Platform. “

Sport and Leisure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sport and Leisure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sport and Leisure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sport and Leisure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sport and Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sport and Leisure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.