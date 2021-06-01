Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 547.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,713 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.88% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $14,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $778.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $438.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

