Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,297 shares of company stock valued at $10,923,346 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after purchasing an additional 729,806 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,706,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

