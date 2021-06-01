Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.43.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock worth $357,607,678. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $222.52 on Tuesday. Square has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 313.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

