SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.20

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 15534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on SSEZY shares. Barclays upgraded SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.63.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

