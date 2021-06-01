SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $315.58

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 315.58 ($4.12) and traded as low as GBX 284.84 ($3.72). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 294.10 ($3.84), with a volume of 1,454,441 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 380.89 ($4.98).

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 315.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 328.96. The firm has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

