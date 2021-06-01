SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of SSPPF stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.73. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.