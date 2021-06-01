St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Insider Sells £106,440.12 in Stock

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

Shares of SMP traded down GBX 2.73 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 546.27 ($7.14). 285,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,914. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 480.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 411.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 558 ($7.29). The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMP. Liberum Capital downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

