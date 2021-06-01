St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) Insider Sells £106,440.12 in Stock

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) insider Robert Hudson sold 19,388 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £106,440.12 ($139,064.70).

Shares of SMP traded down GBX 2.73 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 546.27 ($7.14). 285,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,914. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 480.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 411.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41. St. Modwen Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 294.46 ($3.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 558 ($7.29). The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -10.04.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMP. Liberum Capital downgraded St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Numis Securities reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of St. Modwen Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 542 ($7.08) in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 526.33 ($6.88).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through St. Modwen Logistics, St. Modwen Homes, and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The St. Modwen Logistics segment designs, builds, owns, and manages industrial and logistics assets.

