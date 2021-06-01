STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,061 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of STAAR Surgical worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAA stock opened at $146.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 663.80 and a beta of 0.98.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Insiders have sold 336,376 shares of company stock worth $38,207,292 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.