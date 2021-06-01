Stabilus (ETR:STM) Shares Down 0.6%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €68.85 ($81.00) and last traded at €69.00 ($81.18). 8,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.45 ($81.71).

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €65.50 ($77.06).

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €64.39.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

