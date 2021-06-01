Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.51

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and traded as high as $15.54. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

